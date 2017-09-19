These are early days in Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy but signs are that he could become one of the best leaders.

With India's win in Chennai on Sunday (September 17), captain Kohli has surpassed West Indian great Clive Lloyd for yet another record. Though, this could not stay for long.

India took a 1-0 lead against Australia in the five-match ODI series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the rain-hit contest, the hosts won by 26 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Kohli, the batsman had a forgettable outing with a four-ball duck but Mahendra Singh Dhoni (79), Hardik Pandya (83) and the bowlers ensured India won.

Sunday's triumph against the Steve Smith-led team was Kohli's 28th in ODIs as India skipper. With the latest success, Kohli now boasts of best ever win percentage among captains (those who have led in 35 or more matches) in ODIs.

In 36 games he has led so far, Kohli won 28, lost seven and one was a no result. Excluding the no result, Kohli's win percentage is 77.77, which bettered Lloyd's 76.19.

Lloyd captained West Indies in 84 ODIs between 1975 and 1985. He won 64 and lost 18 with one tie and one no result. His win percentage is 76.19.

Australian Ricky Ponting is the next best with 71.73. He took his team to 165 victories in 230 matches. He lost 51 with two no results and two tied contests.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has win percentage of 55.27 with 110 successes from 199 matches. Four games were tied and 13 no results. Dhoni has led India most number of times in the 50-over format.

The 28-year-old Kohli has made it a habit of breaking records and he is on way to eclipse many more in years to come.

For now, Kohli's fans have a reason to celebrate this small feat of him overtaking Lloyd.

The second India-Australia ODI is at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on September 21 (Thursday). After the five ODIs the teams will compete in three Twenty20 Internationals.

Note: All win percentages calculated excluding ties and no results.