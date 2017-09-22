The tickets for the fourth of the ongoing five-match ODI series between India and Australia, scheduled for September 28 (Thursday) in Bengaluru will be available at the counters of M Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 26 (Tuesday).

Tickets will be on sale from 9:30am IST to 6pm, according to a statement from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) today (September 22).

The lowest-priced ticket (for Gallery stand) is available for Rs 600. Each person can buy only one ticket for the said stand. The tickets of A, B (upper), B (lower) and C (upper) stands are priced at Rs 1,500 and each person can purchase two each of these tickets.

Redemption of online-booked tickets

"Online booked ticket vouchers will be redeemed for actual tickets by TICKETGENIE on 25th, 26th and 27th September, 2017 from 10:30am at gate number four, M Chinnaswamy Stadium," the statement added.

Check out more details here

Gate Number Stands Ticket price Remarks 2 Gallery Rs 600 One ticket per person 19 A, B - Upper; B - Lower; C - Upper Rs 1,500 Two tickets per person 17 N - Stand Rs 3,000 -- 18 D Corporate Rs 5,000 -- 18 E Executive Rs 6,000 --

Notably, India have take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series with convincing wins in Chennai and Kolkata. Virat Kohli and his men will be travelling to Indore for the third ODI, scheduled to be played on Sunday, September 24.

Steve Smith and Co. are facing a must-win situation as India will take an unassailable 3-0 lead if they win in Indore.

If the visitors buckle up and manage a win at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, then the Bengaluru fixture will become one of the most crucial matches in the series.

Notably, India and Australia dished out a memorable encounter the last time they played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After getting beaten by Australia in the first of the four-match Test series in Pune, Kohli's men bounced back with a 75-run win in a low-scoring thriller to level the series in Bengaluru earlier this year.