The five-match ODI series between India and Australia will come to an end with the fifth and final ODI at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday (October 1). India have already clinched the series after winning the first three matches, but lost the fourth match in Bengaluru.

India will be determined to play some brilliant cricket, and finish the series on a high. They might have failed to win 5-0, but 4-1 result would also showcase their dominance in world cricket. And beating arch-rivals Australia is always a huge thing.

A win in Nagpur will put India back on top of the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Now they are second having slipped from number one after the loss in Bengaluru.

Australia, on the other hand, will be eager to win the fifth ODI as it would mean, losing the series with a respectable scoreline of 2-3.

Both teams are aware of the importance of the fifth ODI as they can use this final match as preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series. The shorter format of the game will be completely different from the 50-over contests.

Captain Virat Kohli made three changes in their fourth ODI team, and KL Rahul is the only player from the present squad to have not got a single game. It would not come as a surprise if Rahul replaces Manish Pandey.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav might be brought back instead of Axar Patel. However, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami are expected to retain their places in the playing XI.

Australia, who have finally managed to beat India, might not want to break the team, which looked a better side in the fourth ODI. Even if they keep the same team for the final match, there is a serious need for their middle order to get things right and consolidate the start, which their openers provide.

The performance of their batsmen, in the middle overs and especially after the top order has gone back to the pavilion, has been a concern. They might rethink about bringing in Glenn Maxwell, but removing Peter Handscomb would not be fair after a decent display in Bengaluru.

Pitch conditions

It is not easy to read any pitch. Even experts fail to read the pitch perfectly, at times.

However, the playing surface in Nagpur could have something for the spinners, but the batsmen will also be able to score runs once they get their eye in.

The average first innings score is 270 runs at this venue.