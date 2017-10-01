It is the last game of the five-match ODI series India face Australia at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. India, who lead the series 3-1, have already clinched the title. Both teams will be desperate to end the series on a high with a win in the fifth ODI and head into the T20 series as a confident unit.

India have been a dominant side this ODI series, where they have always found someone or the other standing up, helping the home side emerge victorious. Be it Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or the bowlers, their contribution have been a formidable side of late.

It is this combined team effort that has led India to some impressive win of late against quality opposition.

India, after their fourth ODI loss to Australia, will be more than determined to beat the visitors and continue their dominance in the ODI format, where they are ranked number one side in the world.

India skipper Virat Kohli could make changes in the team from the fourth ODI, and bring in KL Rahul instead of Manish Pandey or Kedar Jadhav. Rahul is the only member, who has not played a single game in this ODI series. With the middle order failing to impress, it will not surprise if Rahul gets a game, and he will desperate to grab the chance with both hands.

Can Australia deliver the goods once again?

Kohli's team were outdone by the brilliance of David Warner and Aaron Finch in the last game at Bengaluru, which Australia won. Can Australia play a similar game and beat India in the fifth ODI?

Despite winning the match, question marks remain over the fragile middle order of Australia. They have not finished their innings well in the ODI series even after given some good starts.

Captain Steve Smith has also not been able to showcase his skills with the bat on a consistent basis. The Australian is due for a big score, and if Smith gets going, Australia with their in-form opener will trouble India bowlers. Australia will need the experience of Smith to play the anchor's role in the middle overs, and inspire his team to a good total.

With Glenn Maxwell having failed in the first three matches, he was dropped for the fourth ODI, the think tank might think of playing him in the final match. He is a game-changer, who can change the complexion of the game in a matter of overs.

How to watch live

The fifth ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST/8 am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.