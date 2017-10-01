Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI on the ongoing sereies agaisnt India on Sunday, October 1. The visitors have made only one change. All-rounder James Faulkner comes in for unwell Kane Richardson. | Live streaming |

On the other hand, India have made three changes in a bid to reclaim the number one spot in ODI rankings, which they lost after losing the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday.



IN: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav



OUT: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal



Umesh, who has been dropped, thus has to wait longer to play his first international game in front of his home crowd.



Check out the playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith(c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

What the captains said at the toss

Kohli: "Incentives are plenty, every time we step onto the field, we get an opportunity to do well. We need to focus on every game and come back hard. The pitch looks very hard, we would've batted first as well but it shouldn't change much through the game. It is a relaid surface so there wouldn't be much of wear and tear. The last time we played here we chased down 350, so happy memories of the ground for us."

Australia win the toss and elect to bat first in the fifth and final @Paytm ODI #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5bhctFOpBF — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2017

Smith: "We are going to have a bat. It looks pretty dry, hopefully it would slow on as the game goes by and we can post a good total. It was nice to win the last one, I thought we batted pretty well to get 300 on the board; we'd like to replicate that today and get a big one."

Pitch report

A lot of focus was given to the Nagpur pitch in the lead-up to the fifth ODI following poor ratings from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the past. Remeber the 2015 Test between India and South Africa? The World T20 2016 opener, in which the hosts lost to New Zealand after getting bowled out for 79 in chase of 127, was also played on the Jamatha pitch, that recieved a lot of flak from the cricket fraternity.

However, Sunil Gavaskar, who presented the pitch report on Sunday, promises a better wicket. He even says the pitch will offer a lot of help to the batsmen.

"This is a pitch that has been relaid so it should be a lot better. This looks very, very dry so there should be a bit of turn out here. There should be some carry as well for the newer bowlers but all in all, it should be a belter. A 300+ wicket. The dew would kick in around 19.30 but both teams would probably want to bat first out here," Gavaskar said.