The first three Test matches in the ongoing India vs Australia Test series might not have assisted pace bowling much, yet Umesh Yadav stood out. With the Dharamsala pitch offering purchase to seamers, Umesh took it up a notch and put India in the driver's seat in the series-decider.

The pacer took two wickets in the first innings of the fourth Test. Umesh was unplayable in the second innings on Monday. Right from his first over the Aussies batsmen struggled to cope with his pace and taunting lengths.

With Umesh dismissing Warner, there was no stopping the Vidarbha pacer, who got himself into a fine rhythm, and the commentators were in awe of the speedster. Umesh has been India's best seamer in the series too, picking wickets with both the new and old balls.

It wasn't just the pitch, but he bowled in the right areas and let the ball do all the talking, and later dismissed two more Australian players, Matt Renshaw and Nathan Lyon, to cap off the brilliant series with 17 wickets. With Umesh playing an important role in bundling out Australia for 137 runs in the second innings, India are inching towards a series victory.

With 106 runs set as a target, India got off to a good start with 19 runs on the board without losing a wicket at stumps. India need another 87 runs to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Twitter reactions

@cricketaakash All Bowlers Did a great Job,Specially Breathtaking Bowling by UMESH YADAV.But one more thing,, Rahane was Superb as Captain. — kartik roy (@kroy2408) March 27, 2017

What a bowling efforts by all ..

Umesh Yadav , Ashwin , Jadeja..??? @BCCI #IndvAus — Aditya 7 (@Aditya_ab_7) March 27, 2017

Most Improved Bowler Of Team India In Recent Time,Let's Take A Moment & Appreciate "Umesh Yadav" For His Brilliant Effort In This Test Match — prashant pareek (@prashan235) March 27, 2017

In an era where Yadavs of UP are struggling,

Umesh Yadav is in his sublime form. Ahaan, irony ! — Amol Madridista :) (@Cr7Amol) March 27, 2017

Biggest gains in this home season for me is Umesh Yadav ... — MKR (@imKotiM) March 27, 2017

Umesh Yadav was exceptional thruout this season..he got 10-15 less wickets due to dropped chances #IndvAus — sportskida (@sportskida) March 27, 2017

Umesh Yadav is doing something that nobody noticing.

How good has he been this season? #underrated #bowler #IndvAus — Mr. Bait (@The_BaitSid) March 27, 2017