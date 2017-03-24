Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer are confirmed inclusions in the India cricket team squad for the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, starting Saturday in Dharmashala. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave out the confirmation on Friday evening.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met earlier today to add fast bowler Mohammed Shami and batsman Shreyas Iyer in the India cricket team for the final Test of the four-match Test series against Australia," read a statement in the BCCI website.

Captain Virat Kohli, meanwhile, continues to remain an integral part of the India squad for the 4th Test, but it needs to be seen whether Kohli is able to make an appearance in the match.

Will take the field if I am 100% fit," Kohli mentioned in the pre-match press conference. He suffered an injury on his right shoulder on Day 1 of the third Test match between India and Australia in Ranchi, last week.

Full Team India squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami.

