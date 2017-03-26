India might not have been able to score runs freely in the first innings of the ongoing fourth and final Test in Dharamsala, but they are in decent control on Day 2 of the series-decider. Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive form, scoring yet another half-century. The right-hander is at the crease for India alongside Ajinkya Rahane after the conclusion of the second session.

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming

India have compiled 153 runs for the loss of two wickets. With India losing two wickets (one each in two sessions) on Day 2, the home team will be happy with the way their batsmen have performed so far. They scored 89 runs for the loss of one wicket of KL Rahul in the post-lunch session.

Rahul, who has been one of the most consistent players for India in the Test series, looked in solid touch in the first session, and the right-hander looked dangerous in the second session too, but lost his wicket to Pat Cummins. Rahul scored a wonderful 124-ball 60, which was studded with nine fours and one six.

Even after the dismissal of Rahul, Cummins peppered India batsmen with bouncers, and Rahane did not shy away from unleashing the hook shot to Cummins. He even edged one of them for a six, and hit a delightful hook for a four too. In the meanwhile, Pujara continued his impressive form, scoring at a decent rate, but the in-form batsmen was not troubled much by the Australian bowlers, who were desperate to dismiss the double centurion from the last game. He is not out on 53 runs.

The final session is going to hold the key for both teams. India, with Pujara and Rahane at the middle, will be looking to play some shots and score runs to finish the day on a high, while Australia will be keen to take some wickets in the final session on Sunday.

If India does not lose any wicket post-tea, the home team could be in the drivers' seat while coming to bat early on Day 3.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 300 all out in 88.3 overs.

India: 153/2 in 60 overs, trail by 147 runs.

Overnight score:0/0 in 1 over.

Batting in the middle: Cheteshwar Pujara (53, 145b, 5x4) and Ajinkya Rahane (19, 55b, 2x4, 1x6)

Bowling: First innings: Australia: Josh Hazlewood 14-6-31-1; Pat Cummins 15-2-45-1; Nathan Lyon 14-2-31-0; Steve O'Keefe 17-3-36-0;

Fall of wickets: First innings: India: 21/1, Vijay (10.2 overs); 108/2, KL Rahul (40.2 overs);