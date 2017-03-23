Three gripping Test matches, some outstanding batting, splendid bowling and plenty of controversies later, it all comes down to the fourth Test match in Dharamsala – a winner-take-all no-holds-barred contest, that should take this already exalted Test series into another level.

Dharamsala pitch cannot have pace and bounce

Australia have been, without a shadow of a doubt, the best team India have faced at home in a few years. Steve Smith's side have fought hard and shown their qualities with bat and ball, even when the conditions haven't favoured their style of play.

That right there is the sign of a great team, and nothing should motivate India more than to beat a team that have played great cricket.

Motivation, to be fair, hasn't been a problem for either side in this Test series. If anything, it is that little bit of extra motivation that has pushed this India vs Australia contest over the edge at times.

But that is fine, as long as nobody is hurt, the fans are entertained, the Australian media have a reason to cry foul, the game can move on, and all Virat Kohli and Smith will be thinking of will be: How do we win this Test match in Dharamsala?

Well, for starters, winning the toss will help.

Had India won the roll of the coin in the Ranchi Test match, it is safe to say that Australia would have buckled under the pressure of possibly an even bigger score. While Australia handled that final day pressure quite brilliantly, the story might have been different had that been the fourth innings of the Test match, instead of the third, or even a part of a follow-on.

However, India need to find ways of winning in Dharamsala even if they end up losing the toss. So far, Smith has called right on two out of three occasions, and when that toss momentum is with you, it tends to stay with you.

So, what will be crucial for India is to figure out a way to beat Australia in Dharamsala, in case they end up having to bat second.

The pitch factor is still a little unknown, even if the curator has tried his best to get the heart rate of the Indian fans soaring by saying the wicket will have pace, bounce and carry. That could all change once the India camp has a talk with the management at the HPCA, because it is clear, the best way to stop Australia from finding their rhythm is by preparing slow and low wickets – not rank turners, but one that eventually wears.

Batting a bit better will also help.

Had Cheteshwar Pujara forged a big partnership with one of his fellow top order batsmen, instead of Wriddhiman Saha, India would have scored their runs a whole lot quicker, giving India more time of forcing a result in Ranchi.

So, the responsibility lies with the top five in this India batting lineup to score the runs – whatever comes after can be taken as gravy, but the meat should come from the top five, if the home team are to take this series 2-1.

4th Test match schedule: India vs Australia.

Date: Saturday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 29. Time: 9.30am IST, 3pm AEDT. Venue: HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.