Here we are then, after three fantastic Test matches, the victor of the India vs Australia series will be decided in Dharamsala. With the series tied up at 1-1, it is up to the two teams to grab the final Test by the proverbial scruff of the neck and take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have bounced back well from a disastrous defeat in Pune, with the series brought back to level terms in Bengaluru, before the home team fell one session short of taking a series lead in Ranchi.

While Australia did fantastically well to save that third Test match, what India must look at is that, even when they were in a really tricky position, they somehow found a way to put themselves in a position where only they could win.

That is a really good sign for this India team, because it shows the determination and winning mentality. Obviously, they would have been disappointed not to get Australia all out in the second innings before the close of play on the fifth day, but just to get to that position, the batsmen did a really good job.

The Dharamsala pitch is expected to be a different one from Ranchi, even if it might end up suiting the batsmen. That is fine as far as India are concerned, because wearing Australia down one more time should be the plan.

What could play a really decisive role in the outcome of this Test match is the toss, and Virat Kohli will hope to be on the right end come the drop of the coin.

Putting big first innings runs on the board remains the mantra and Australia will do well to learn fro India's ability to cross the 500, 550 and 600-run mark. What those big runs does is that it makes it impossible for your team to lose, and after getting the first batting use of the pitch in Ranchi, Steve Smith's team should have posted more than 451.

That will be the plan in Dharamsala, with the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, when they get to bowl, hoping the extra bounce on the wicket will give them the edge they need to put India in trouble.

