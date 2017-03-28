Eighty seven runs is the magic number for India when they come in to bat on day four of the fourth Test match against Australia in Dharamsala. With the bowlers handing India the series on a platter with their performance on Monday, all the batsmen need to do is avoid a collapse of massive proportions to take home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Fourth Test India first innings score

Until the second session of day three, it was difficult to envisage where this game would go, with Australia looking marginally better placed, purely owing to the fact that India would have to bat last on a pitch that was showing signs of wear and tear.

However, India, also knowing that batting last was not going to be easy, came down hard on the Australians with the ball, and after smashing them off for 137, they found themselves with a small target of 106 to haul down, with over two days left.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have already whittled that target down to 87 by scoring 19 runs in the six overs they had to face before the close of play, and what India will want is for their openers to fashion half-centuries for themselves and take the team home without any hiccups.

After all, India are one batsman short and the last thing they will want is for panic to set in, with the fall of two or three quick wickets.

That is precisely what Australia will plan to do.

Set the panic in and hope India cave under the pressure like Australia themselves did. However, with just 87 runs to play with, they will need a minor miracle for that to happen.

As brittle as India's batting lineup has looked at times in this series, there is more than enough experience there to calm things down, even if things get a little dicey. Calm will be India's mantra on day four, and as long as they remain that, they should take this series home 2-1.

When and where to Watch Live

India vs Australia is set to begin at 9.30am IST, 3pm AEDT. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports 3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.