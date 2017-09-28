Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth of the ongoing five-match ODI series against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 28.



Smith has won an important toss, considering the rain threat looming over the game. Australia have also made two changes. They have dropped the inconsistent Glenn Maxwell and have brought back wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Adam Zampa replaced the injured Ashton Agar.

On the other hand, India have made three changes to the squad. Having sealed the series 3-0, Kohli revealed that he wanted to rest some of his key players.

OUT - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

IN - Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

Team News

India

Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Panday, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia

Playing XI: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.



What the two captains said at the toss

Steve Smith: "We are going to have a bat. The wicket has changed from the last time we were around. It will slow up as the game goes on. It has been a bit disappointing so far and we have to get back to winning ways. We have two changes. Wade and Zampa in."

Virat Kohli: "We would have batted first as well. However, I have played a lot here and the wicket tends to settle down under lights. I am sure the spinners will come into play in the first half. Every game is a motivation for us. When the series is done it is not the end of the road for us. We want to grab every opportunity as a team and the guys are hungry to perform. It is difficult to create good habits and even more difficult to follow."

Pitch conditions - '270-280 pitch with some assistance for pacers'



Sunil Gavaskar: "This is as good a pitch as the one in Indore (3rd ODI). There might be a few cracks but the ball will come on to the bat nicely. There might be a hint of turn. It is a pitch that is hard."

Brett Lee: "There has been a lot of talk of this being a new ball wicket, that it will carry through. With no dew and moisture below the surface, the brand new ball will fly through. We can see a couple of early wickets but as it goes on batting will be easier. 270-280 is a par total. This is a good surface."

Rain threat

Bengaluru has been lashed by rain for the last few days and thus rain threat looms large over the evening session of the fourth ODI.

The toss-winning captain will look to bat first and set a daunting target for the opposition as rain breaks in the second innings can affect the momentum of the chasing team, especially on what is expected to be a sluggish track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Big scores have been chased with ease in Bengaluru as short boundaries and batsmen-friendly have made it a nightmare for bowlers in the past. However, the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed low-scores as the nature of the wicket drastically changed.

Look at India's new spin-bowling sensation

History in sight for India

Meanwhile, India are eyeing their first-ever 10-match winning streak in ODIs. A win for the "Men in Blue" will help Kohli better MS Dhoni's record of nine matches, while a defeat for the hosts will mean they will no longer be the number one ODI side.

Milestone match for David Warner

On the other hand, Smith's men will look to snap their 11-match losing record away from home. David Warner, who is playing his 100th ODI on Thursday, is key to Australia's chances as a good start from the left-hander might help Australia get the much-needed impetus in the ongoing series.