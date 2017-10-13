Delayed Start: The weather gods seem to be kind at the moment. However, the outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad, which has taken a lot of rain over the last week, is not ready yet.

Update: 7pm IST - The captains, Virat Kohli and David Warner, had a discussion with the umpires and match referee. The match will be further delayed. Next inspection at 7:45pm IST.

Inspection at 1945. I hope that is the last one. There is a huge crowd here and they need to know either way. Luckily no rain around — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2017

The umpires were seen having an inspection. As Murali Karthik, who took a walk around the ground said, the outfield seems not ideal for cricket. The umpires, while checking for damp spots, actually dug up a hole with their shoes. Players would not want to pick up injuries.

It isn't looking good as of now. No Super Sopper can be spotted. Groundmsen are working hard, but they don't seem to have the proper infrastructure.

Pitch report: No surprises here. Sunil Gavaskar, who presented the pitch report, says there will be assistance for the pace bowlers, which has been the case in the past in Hyderabad. New ball will thus be crucial and the team batting first needs will look to fend away the new-ball threat.

The toss has been delayed and the wet outfield will be inspected again in half an hour (7pm local time) #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/da6DUQc1Tq — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 13, 2017

The stage is set for the third and final match of the T20I series between two top-class international sides. India won the rain-affected T20I in Ranchi by nine wickets, while Australia, led by David Warner, bounced back and Guwahati and comprehensively outplayed the hosts.

Warner led the side brilliantly well in Guwahati. Left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff gave the visitors the start -- four wickets in the powerplay, including Virat Kohli for 0 -- they were needing after a disastrous ODI series and the first T20I.

Moises Henriques and Travis Head showed Australia were not just dependent on openers Warner and Aaron Finch while Adam Zampa, who had been struggling ever since Hardik Pandya took him to the cleaners in the first match of the tour in Chennai, fought back with two important wickets in the middle order.

Warner, the skipper of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be motivated to do well in front of his second home and head back home with a series win.

On the other hand, Kohli will look to prove Guwahati was just a blip in what has been a tremendous tour for the hosts. Manish Pandey, who has struggled to make good use of his chances, is likely to make way for KL Rahul. On the other hand, on what has been a pacer-friendly track in Hyderabad, India might be tempted to give veteran Ashish Nehra a chance on Friday.