Sometimes, watching from outside, it is difficult to understand what the plan is, as it was when India decided to persist on a fast bowler from one end instead of giving the ball to R Ashwin, even if the off-spinner might not be in the best of forms at the moment.

Ind vs Aus Day 4 score and report

That plan seemed all the more puzzling when Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith negotiated Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma fairly comfortably, with the two pacers getting very little movement.

However, the key thing with a plan is, when you decide to go ahead with it, give it time to come to fruition.

And India certainly did that.

Nearly an hour and a half after the start of the final day's play of this brilliant third Test against Ranchi, Ishant Sharma got one to tail-in, Renshaw (15, 84b, 1x4) missed, the ball struck his pads and the umpire Ian Gould, after a big appeal, raised that index finger.

Next over, Ravindra Jadeja, who had threatened every now and then with balls that took off from the rough, but not often enough to really cause alarm to the Australia batsmen, got his first wicket of the day.

And that too of Smith (21, 68b, 2x4) – Australia's best batsman by a country mile and a centurion from the first innings.

Coming over the wicket to the right-hander, Smith decided to pad away another one of the balls, but this time, he didn't get the foot forward enough – clearly Smith hasn't quite mastered the art of kicking the balls away as well as Cheteshwar Pujara has – and the ball went past his front foot to smash into off-stump.

After an hour and a half of patience, India had found two of the biggest wickets they could have asked for – that of the captain and constant tormentor with the bat and that of the batsman with one of the best defences in the Australia team.

With the pressure increasing and increasing, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb did quite well to ensure no further damage was done till Lunch, with Ashwin getting to bowl all of one over in this entire session.

First innings: Australia: 451 all out in 137.3 overs.

India: 603/9 declared in 210 overs.

First innings lead: 152 runs.

Second innings: Australia: 78/4 in 35.1 overs, trail by 69 runs.

Batting in the middle: Shaun Marsh (15, 25b, 2x4) and Peter Handscomb (4, 19b).

Bowling: Second innings: India: R Ashwin 5-1-17-0; Ravindra Jadeja 18-9-22-3; Umesh Yadav 6-1-12-0; Ishant Sharma 7-0-22-1.

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Australia: 17/1, David Warner (5.1 overs), 23/2, Nathan Lyon (7.2 overs); 59/3, Matt Renshaw (28.4 overs); 63/4, Steve Smith (29.1 overs).