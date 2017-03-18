Slow and steady wins the race is the old adage, and India will hope that turns out to be true. On a day three morning of tight bowling from Australia, Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara set out their stall to defend, defend and then defend some more, before slowly getting out the run-scoring skill towards the end of the first session, only to throw all the hard work down the drain right at the end.

Scorecard after day two of the third Test

With 451 on the board, Australia will not mind the first session too much at all, particularly after they broke a 102-run between Vijay and Pujara, who scored just 30 in 113 balls in the morning session, on the stroke of Lunch.

India would have been quite satisfied, had Vijay (82, 183b, 10x4, 1x6) not fallen, with the problem of going slow, where the first hour and a half felt more like a blockathon, being that despite all the work, the deficit remains large.

After batting for almost the entire two hours of the first session, Vijay and Pujara managed 71 runs in 30.4 overs – and that was mainly because the boundaries flowed in the last half hour.

Right from the off, it looked like Australia's strategy was to keep things tight, with Steve O'Keefe bowling from one end and darting the balls in, targeting the stumps.

The fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were equally parsimonious at the other end, but that was also because India showed absolutely no intent – Virat Kohli's favourite word – with the bat.

It felt like, if whoever was on strike at the start of the over, the only intention was to see off that over, not take the singles or even put the bad balls away – admittedly there weren't many of those from Australia.

Maybe the message from the dressing room at the start of the day was not to lose wickets, doesn't matter if the runs come or not. If that was the message – and the only reason that message would have come across would have been to give Kohli, padded up and in whites from the start, more time to recover – then fair enough.

Maybe, they assessed the wicket and feel it will be easier to score runs in the afternoon, and if that is the case, fair enough again.

That plan would have gone completely out of the window, however, had Australia used their one remaining review better.

Steve Smith went upstairs after Pujara was struck on the pads by an O'Keefe delivery in the last ball of the 58th over. There were clearly two sounds there, but Smith, thinking it was bat first, went for the review, with the replays showing it was the other way around.

Pujara survived and off the very next ball, Nathan Lyon, who caused a lot of problems to the right-handed batsmen bowling around the wicket, Australia went up for a big bat-pad appeal after a catch was taken at short leg. Umpire Ian Gould shook his head and because Australia had no reviews left, all they could do was walk back and get ready for the next delivery.

As is so often the case, when you are out of reviews, the replays showed, Vijay had nicked it.

Pujara and Vijay, after surviving those close calls, showed that intent, that was missing, in the final 30 minutes of the session, with the runs coming a whole lot quicker and deflating the pressure that Australia had built in the process, only for it to go right back again, when Vijay fell off what was the last ball of the session to O'Keefe, with Matthew Wade completing a simple stumping after a brain fade from the batsman.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 451 all out in 137.3 overs.

India: 193/2 in 70.4 overs, trail by 258 runs.

Overnight score: 120/1 in 40 overs.

Batting in the middle: Cheteshwar Pujara (40, 139b, 4x4).

Bowling: First innings: Australia: Josh Hazlewood 16-2-42-0; Pat Cummins 13-4-22-1; Steve O'Keefe 23.4-5-67-1; Nathan Lyon 18-2-58-0.

Fall of wickets: First innings: India: 91/1, KL Rahul (31.2 overs); 193/2, Murali Vijay (70.4 overs).