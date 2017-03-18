India vs Australia third Test is finally looking like a match that might last five days, unless something dramatic happens in Ranchi. It could be day three, what with the third day of a Test match usually called the moving day, but what India will want is for this day to just roll along smoothly, without too many problems.

Day 2 scorecard of the third Test

After Australia were bowled out for 451 on a lifeless surface, India got to 120 by losing just the one wicket, and now the responsibility is on the batsman's shoulders to get to their opponent's first innings total, and even go beyond it.

If they do that, the pressure will go back on Australia, and with pressure not exactly bringing out the best from either side so far in this Test series, India will know, piling on the first innings runs, could just open up the game for them.

It won't be easy, though, because Australia have a really good bowling lineup and as Pat Cummins showed on Friday, he is the perfect replacement for Mitchell Starc.

Cummins, playing his first Test match in nearly six years, bowled with plenty of pace, aggression and thought and he was rewarded by the wicket of KL Rahul, who again looked in prime form, before falling short of getting to the three-figure mark.

With Rahul gone, Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara, who like batting together, must put on a big partnership, not only to get India closer to the Australia total, but also to extend Virat Kohli's rest.

With Kohli not coming out on the field on Friday when India were bowling and not getting in to his whites when his team's turn to bat came up, it remains to be seen if the India skipper will slot back into his usual position, having had a chance to rest that shoulder of his for an entire day.

Either way, what will help India is if Vijay and Pujara put on a partnership. Australia will want to break the alliance quickly and put India in a tricky position, so the first hour of play on day three of this third Test in Ranchi will be crucial.

When and where to Watch Live

India vs Australia, day three of the third Test match is set to begin at 9.30am IST, 3pm AEDT.

Live Streaming and TV information for the match:

India: TV: Star Sports HD1, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 3 and 5. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 3. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.