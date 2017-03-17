With Virat Kohli forced to watch from the dressing room as he recuperates from a shoulder injury, India found inspiration from Ravindra Jadeja, who is almost single-handedly keeping the home side in this third Test match. Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Australia, however, got the run-scoring going along nicely on day two morning of this third Test match, even if the left-arm spinner picked up three wickets.

If India were to keep Australia to a total of around 400-450 on this flat wicket in Ranchi, they needed to get both Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell out early, but with the fast bowlers disappointing with the new ball again and the fielding well below par, India allowed the two score a few quick runs.

The two, having added 159 together on day one, put on a further 32 runs to push the total close to 350. During that time, Maxwell managed to get to his maiden Test hundred, albeit not without a bit of drama, with the batsman stuck on 99 for quite a while, before a flash outside off sent the ball in between the two slips for a boundary.

Smith celebrated just as loudly as Maxwell (104, 185b, 9x4, 2x6) after the latter got to his hundred, but soon after, the all-rounder was walking back after Jadeja got one to spin and bounce, before taking a thin edge through to the wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

That wicket came in Jadeja's fourth over of the day, all of which were maidens. Indeed, he bowled 29 straight deliveries without conceding a run, but, unfortunately for the left-arm spinner, he just did not get any sort of support from the fast bowlers.

For some reason, Ajinkya Rahane, standing in as captain in Kohli's absence, insisted on bowling the pacers from one end, and kept at it, even when it was clear the plan wasn't working. Umesh Yadav and Ishant tried, and there were a few good balls in there, but there were also quite a few bad ones, all of which were put away for boundaries by Smith, Maxwell and Matthew Wade.

R Ashwin, despite left-hander Wade coming in after Maxwell's wicket, was not given the ball until the final half hour of the first session, and by then the momentum was firmly with Australia again, with India's premier bowler riding against the wave, trying to quell the run flow rather than trying to attack a new batsman.

Wade, after a quick 37 (50b, 6x4), which pushed the total to within five runs of 400, was inevitably picked up by the only bowler who has looked capable of picking up wickets –Jadeja. This was another caught behind, and two balls later, Pat Cummins (0, 2b) was dismissed, off a corker off a ball that came in on the angle, spun, beat the outside edge, before taking off-stump.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 401/7 in 118 overs.

Overnight score: 299/4 in 90 overs, stumps day one.

Batting in the middle: Steven Smith (153, 318b, 16x4) and Steve O'Keefe (1, 5b).

Bowling: First innings: India: Ishant Sharma 20-2-70-0; Umesh Yadav 26-3-94-2; R Ashwin 27-2-94-1; Ravindra Jadeja 42-7-106-4; Murali Vijay 3-0-17-0.

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 50/1, David Warner (9.4 overs); 80/2, Matt Renshaw (22.3 overs); 89/3, Shaun Marsh (25.1 overs); 140/4, Peter Handscomb (42.2 overs); 331/5, Glenn Maxwell (101.2 overs); 395/6, Matthew Wade (115.4 overs); 395/7, Pat Cummins (116 overs).