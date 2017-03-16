You could see the look of despair on Virat Kohli's face when Steven Smith called right to give Australia a crucial toss. However, after a flying start from Australia, India kept chipping away at the wickets in the first session of day one of this third Test in Ranchi.

On a "don't really know what to make of it, but batting last isn't going to be easy" wicket, Australia made full use of the decent batting conditions and some poor bowling from India in the first 10 overs, with Matt Renshaw and David Warner pushing that score to 50 in a hurry.

However, India slowly pegged things back to wrest a bit of control back after an interesting first session of play.

Slow and low is the mantra that India are using in this Test match, but, with there being signs of some crumble on the pitch already – there was a puff of dust from a couple of deliveries in the first session – this could be a toss that Australia will be really glad to have won.

The key for the Aussies remains Steven Smith, who is batting with Peter Handscombe.

Both wickets of the openers came thanks to some poor/unlucky batting from the Australia batsmen.

David Warner (19, 26b, 2x4), looking good, enjoying himself on this slow wicket and gladly smashing the boundaries to the awful deliveries that the fast bowlers bowled with the new ball, gave his wicket away to Ravindra Jadeja when he hit a full toss straight back to the bowler.

That ended a flying opening partnership of 50 from just 9.4 overs, with Australia pushing on from there with a mini-partnership between Matt Renshaw and captain Smith, even if India did really well to pull the run rate back and just build a bit of pressure.

Renshaw was quite impressive again, putting away any and all loose deliveries, with that attacking intent giving him quite a few runs with the new ball. There were a couple of leading edges off R Ashwin, who could not find too much purchase from the wicket, with the moisture underneath surprisingly not giving him a lot of turn, but for the most part, the left-hander looked quite good, timing the ball brilliantly.

He lost his concentration, though, when Kohli brought Umesh Yadav back, with Renshaw (44, 69b, 7x4) giving Kohli some catching practice at first slip by just hanging his bat out.

Ashwin then picked up his first wicket of the Test match, when he found the inside edge of Shaun Marsh, with the ball carrying off the pad to Cheteshwar Pujara, who took a nice catch diving to his left at short leg.

While Renshaw's wicket was crucial, the big one remains that of Smith, who has looked solid as ever, and if India don't get the Australia captain soon, they could be in a spot of bother.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 109/3 in 30 overs at Lunch.

Batting in the middle: Steven Smith (34, 63b, 4x4) and Peter Handscombe (6, 14b, 1x4).

Bowling: First innings: India: Ishant Sharma 3-0-15-0; Umesh Yadav 9-1-38-1; R Ashwin 10-1-30-1; Ravindra Jadeja 8-0-22-1.

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 50/1, David Warner (9.4 overs); 80/2, Matt Renshaw (22.3 overs); 89/3, Shaun Marsh (25.1 overs).