Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli lost the toss for the first time in the ongoing five-match series against Australia in the third ODI against Australia on Sunday, September 24.

Steve Smith has opted to bat first on batting-friendly conditions at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

| Live streaming and TV coverage |

While India have remained unchanged, Australia have made a couple of changes as they have brought in fit-again Aaron Finch in place of Hilton Cartwright and Peter Handscomb replaces wicketkeeper Mathew Wade.

Team News

Australia

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson

India

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk),Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

What the captains said at the toss

Kohli: "We would have batted first as well. The pitch could play better for the batsmen under lights, maybe it will be a little slow during the day when it is dry.

"Under lights is beautiful to bat on, I have played here before. The wrist spinners are going to turn the ball on any surface anyway, but hopefully we will get some turn during the day."

Smith: "We are going to bat. I don't read wickets too well, hopefully we can post a good total. The next three games are must-win for us. Finch and Handscomb are playing in place of Cartwrightand Wade. We are trying to strengthen the middle-order a little bit, hopefully we can step up today."

Check out the pitch report here

What is going to be a safe total on this pitch for the third ODI? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/mjyyaZGDGH — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2017

Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Clarke, who presented the pitch report on Sunday, said the pitch looked like a "belter" -- a 300+ pitch.

"Let's get our bats out and enjoy the surface. It is going to be really good to bat on. The wrist spinners may get a bit of turn," Gavaskar said.



Meanwhile, Australia are heading into the match in a must-win situation after losing the first two ODIs in Chennai and Kolkata. Smith's men have struggled against India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who have shared 10 wickets between them in the series so far.

Notably, Kuldeep hurt Australia in Kolkata on Thursday, September 21 with his first ODI hat-trick that helped India clinch a 50-run win.

The visitors' skipper lashed out at his batsmen after the second ODI defeat.

"We've had a lot of collapses and we need to stop. It's easy to just sit here and say 'it needs to stop', but when you get out in the middle you have to change what you're doing because it's not working," Smith said on Thursday.