India are currently playing some wonderful cricket, and Men in Blue captain Virat Kohli deserves special credit for leading his team from the front.

The Delhi man has, in the recent past, made a habit out of breaking personal and other records.

With India taking on Australia in the third ODI match of the series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Kohli has a great chance to equal MS Dhoni's record of nine ODI wins in succession as captain.

Though Kohli is not someone who plays for records, India's positive record in Indore indicate the Delhi man could equal this record of Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the best captains India ever produced. It will be another feather in Kohli's cap.

India have been enjoying a great spell of late, which started from Sri Lanka, where they dominated the island nation like no other.They beat them in all formats, including 5-0 in the ODI series.

They had come into the Sri Lanka ODI series with a win over West Indies in the fifth ODI. India last lost an ODI match in July.

All such records have been made possible after some brilliant all-round display by the Indian players. There seems to be an aura of confidence around the team, which has helped them dominate teams home and away.

As of now, India's focus will be solely on the upcoming match against Australia on Sunday. India are already 2-0 up in the five-match series, and another win in Indore will not only help Kohli equal Dhoni's record, but also win the ODI series.

Australia, who are one of the stronger sides in world cricket, have not been able to play the quality of cricket that they have been known for. They will be desperate to beat India in the third ODI, and stay alive in the series.