It took a little longer than India would have liked and there were a few more runs than the home team would have been comfortable with, but their chance to redeem themselves with the bat has come after Australia were bowled out on day three morning of the second Test in Bengaluru.

With the lead at 48 runs and four wickets in hand at the start of the day, Australia were already in a strong position to dictate terms in this Test match and they are in an even better situation now after being bowled out for 276, for a first innings lead of 87 runs.

Considering just how difficult it is to score on this pitch, how much better the Aussies have and how poorly the Indians have batted, that lead, in itself, is going to be difficult to cut down, before the home side can even think about piling up a total that will make the opponents sweat.

India took a while to get the first wicket of the day, with Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc frustrating the bowlers while also inching the lead closer and closer to the 100-run mark.

Starc was the man to finally give India the opening, 12 overs into the day, with the left-hander unable to clear the boundary while going for a slog-sweep – Ravindra Jadeja taking a nice catch at deep midwicket.

Jadeja would, indeed, have a hand in all four of wickets that fell, with the left-armer, again brought into the game a little later than he really should have by Virat Kohli, getting both Wade and Nathan Lyon out lbw.

Both of them were reviewed by the Australians and both of them were wasted with there being absolutely no doubt about the ball hitting the wickets on both occasions.

Jadeja, having completed his five-for with the Lyon wicket, would make it six for the innings when Josh Hazlewood holed out to KL Rahul at long-on.