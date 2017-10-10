Australia captain David Warner has won the toss and opted to field first in the second of the three-match T20I series at Barsapara Stadium, which will host its first international match on Tuesday, October 10. Notably, the hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning in Ranchi on Saturday.

Good decision from Warner, considering the overcast conditions and the unpredictability of the wicket.

Guwahati gets its first taste of cricket as the Men in Blue gear up for the 2nd T20I #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gPiieg0CB6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2017

Team News

Warner reveals the team changes. Marcus Stoinis, who was named as replacement for injured Steve Smith, has returned to India and to the playing XI. He replaces veteran all-rounder Dan Christian. Virat Kohli has prefered an unchanged XI, which means there is no Ashish Nehra today as well.

India

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Playing XI: David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

Pitch report: Sunil Gavaskar and Brett Lee say 150 will be par score and both spinners and pacers will get assistance.

"Could be a little bit tachy. What a terrific stadium this is. Congratulations to the Assam Cricket Association. There is a little bit of wetness. The seam bowlers will have something on it as well. The pitch will not have the ball to hurry up on the batsman. 150 would be a par score given the kind of wicket we see," Gavaskar says.

Kohli in awe with Baraspara Stadium

"The stadium is beautiful. It's a packed house. We could barely get into the ground. There were so many people who were so excited. We will try and entertain them as much as possible," the skipper said at the toss.

Rain threat

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium is all set to become the 49th venue in India to host an international match. Rain has lashed the city in the last few days, leading to cancelling of practice session on Monday, October 9.

There was slight drizzle earlier in the afternoon as well.