After an incident-free opening One Day International between India and Australia in Chennai, there were few words exchanged between the players during the second game at Kolkata's Eden Gardens today (September 21).

India won the first ODI in the five-match series on Sunday by 26 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method. The action shifted to the eastern part of the country today.

Captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. He and the team were cruising along nicely when things looked to go out of control in hot and humid conditions.

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, who struggled to cope with the weather in Kolkata, was upset with skipper Kohli as the Delhi right-hander stole a bye off him when Marcus Stoinis was bowling.

Already not 100 per cent in terms of fitness due to humidity, Wade had to watch Kohli and Kedar Jadhav running a bye in the 33rd over.

On the fourth ball of the over, Jadhav failed to make contact with a Stoinis' delivery and the stumper Wade collected the ball on the bounce and was hit on his hands.

Wade was in pain and failed to be alert. Sensing there was an opportunity for a run, Kohli called his partner and one run (bye) was added to India's total.

Looking at Kohli's running, bowler Stonis was amused. He did not like. Maybe he felt it was unfair on the Indian batsman to look for a bye when Wade was in pain.

After the over, Wade, as he walked past Kohli to change ends, uttered few words at the batsman. Kohli, who is known for not taking things lightly, also returned the lip service.

Kohli spoke to Stoinis as well but that was a brief conversation unlike with Wade.

When Kohli took strike for the next over against Ashton Agar, both the batsman and wicketkeeper were again involved in an argument.

After that it all ended, not before some disagreement. It was not clear what was spoken between the duo.

Kohli was right in taking a single and Wade was at fault. The Indian captain scored 92 off 107.