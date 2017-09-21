Virat Kohli might have failed to open his account in the first ODI against Australia, but the Indian captain showed his class in the second match, scoring 92 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today (September 21).

Initially, it was not all rosy for the Delhi man, who was struggling against Australian pacers. They were bending their back and gaining some good bounce to trouble the right-hander. Kohli was patient. He was accumulating runs in singles.

However, his patience bore fruit later on as he got his eye in. He struck his first four in the ninth over of the match, off Kane Richardson through backward point. That four gave him the much-needed confidence to take on the visiting team.

From there on, it was all Kohli, who with good support from Ajinkya Rahane, started to middle the ball. The India skipper played some lovely shots, and he was off.

Despite the wickets of Rahane (55) and Manish Pandey (3), Kohli dazzled with the willow, hitting some clean shots along the carpet. He completed his fifty in the 22nd over.

The Australian bowlers were not able to keep a check on the runs flowing from Kohli's bat, and the fielders looked helpless in hot and humid conditions.

With the wicket of Jadhav, Kohli understood the importance of his wicket and might have been eager to carry his bat through the innings. Unfortunately, the Indian captain, after some wonderful shots, lost his big wicket just eight runs short of the magical three-figure mark.

Kohli might have been disappointed with his dismissal, where he dragged a wide ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile, onto the stumps, but Twitter recognised his contribution.

Here are some those tweets

92 Is Huge Run. Still We wanted To ur 31st Ton.. Koi Na vee Chalta hai..



Take a Bow ????? @imVkohli — Veee KOHLI ❤ (@barshaVkohli) September 21, 2017

Very Well Played Champ.92.

Bit disappointing Though we Mighty Proud what you Did so far.thank u for 92 As Gift For Kolkatan. ??@imVkohli — Sharmistha(Viratian) (@ImSharmi7) September 21, 2017

Another brilliant innings from Virat Kohli. ??#INDvAUS — Manasa Biyyala (@manasabkrao) September 21, 2017

Ricky Ponting's record just got saved by 8 runs. Australia fought really hard for that #INDvAUS #ViratKohli ??✌ — NattY_NataraJ✨ (@natarajdhanusH) September 21, 2017

King miss century ?

Well played #Viratkohli ?

Come on India?✌ — ABDU (@abduvirat18) September 21, 2017

Another masterclass from Virat Kohli. He is light years ahead of Root, Smith & Williamson in short format. Legend ? #INDvAUS — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) September 21, 2017