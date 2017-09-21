India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second One Day International at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday (September 21).

Pitch preparations and practice for both teams have been hampered by rain in Kolkata. The last time (January 22, 2017), India played a ODI in Kolkata, they were beaten by five runs by England.

Vistors' skipper Steve Smith is playing his 100th ODI today. The 28-year-old right-hander made his 50-over debut against West Indies in 2010. He is the 27th Australian to feature in 100 or more ODIs.

India are on a high having won seven consecutive ODIs since July 6 this year. They have won their previous four bilateral ODI series - against New Zealand (3-2), England (2-1), West Indies (3-1) and Sri Lanka (5-0).

India won the opening rain-hit contest in Chennai on Sunday (September 17). Kohli-led side emerged victorious by 26 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shone with the willow with half centuries.

Dhoni is playing his 300th ODI for India today. Overall this will be his 303rd game. He had played three matches for Asia XI.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

The covers are off. First look at the pitch for the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens. Win the toss and? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/a7AX5cWPd6 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2017

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch.

Match starts 1.30 PM IST (Live on Star Sports)

3rd ODI in Indore on September 24 (Sunday) - 1.30 PM IST