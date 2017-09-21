Following the 26-run defeat in the rain-affected first ODI in Chennai on Sunday, September 17, Australia will look to bounce back when they take on hosts India in the second of the five-match series in Kolkata on Thursday, September 21.

Steve Smith's men, who were denied outdoor practice sessions on the eve of the match, will have to be prepared for another shortened encounter as rain threat in the afternoon looms large. The start is expected to be delayed as the local meteorological department has predicted rain between 1 pm and 3 pm on Thursday.

However, Australia will be bolstered by the fact that they have not lost a single ODI at the Eden Gardens in the past. The visible patches of green that were spotted on the pitch on the eve of the second ODI will also boost the visitors' confidence ahead of the crucial encounter.

Green top to favour Australia?

While Pat Cummins, with his searing pace, might be a handful for the hosts' batsmen on the green top, Australia will also rely on Nathan Coulter-Nile, who ran through the Indian top-order in Chennai with three wickets.

The 29-year-old knows the conditions well in Kolkata as he impressed for the local side, Kolkata Knight Riders, during his Indian Premier League stint earlier this year.

Also, Marcus Stoinis and James Faulkner are expected to retain their places in the side due to the pacer-friendly conditions at the Eden Gardens.

Also read: 2nd ODI team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions

Hilton Cartwright's poor showing on his ODI debut might be a concern for Australia, but Smith is likely to give another opportunity to the young opener. The onus of scoring big will once again be on David Warner and the skipper, both of whom failed in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma, top-order in focus

On the other hand, India would want their top-order to fire, especially on a green top as early wickets will prove costly for the hosts. The focus will be on Rohit Sharma as the opener would want to continue his love affair with the Eden where he has scored 794 runs at 113.42.

The recent form of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya should give enough confidence to India, but Kohli hinted after the Chennai ODI that he would want the top four to take control.

India might be tempted to play a third seamer in Mohammed Shami or Umesh Yadav, but the success of the two wrist spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal -- might force Kohli to go with an unchanged playing XI.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second ODI between India and Australia is expected to start at 1:30 pm IST/8 am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage India: TV: Star Sports. Live Streaming: Hotstar. Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel. UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports. USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch