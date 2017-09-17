Virat Kohli has won the first battle of what is expected to be a fiercely-fought series between two top limited-overs teams -- India and Australia. The Indian captain won the toss and opted to bat in the first of the five-match ODI series in Chennai on Sunday, September 17.

Kohli opted to go in with Ajinkya Rahane as the opening partner for Rohit Sharma in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey retained his place in the side after impressive performances in the final ODI and one-off T20I in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

[Live streaming and TV coverage]

Karnataka star Lokesh Rahul thus will warm the benches in Chennai. Also, wrist-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were prefered over Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the squad as late replacement for injured Axar Patel.

On the other hand, Hiltron Cartwright will make his ODI debut for Australia on Sunday. Steve Smith though has decided to go in with only one frontline spinner in Adam Zampa and opted for both of their pace-bolwing all-rounders -- James Faulkner and Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI.

Teams

India

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Playing XI: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa

Batsman-friendly wicket on offer

"It looks very dry, should be a 300-plus wicket. There will be a bit of bounce, it's quite hard and the cracks should help the spinners get some grip and turn," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said during the pitch report.

What the captains said at the toss

Virat Kohli: "Looks like a good wicket to bat, last time we played here [Chennai], it slowed down a lot. Our spinners should get some turn. Rahane will bat at the top of the order, Manish Pandey will bat at four, Hardik Pandya at seven, we are playing two wrist spinners and two pacers."

Steve Smith: "I wasn't sure about the toss thing, looks like a good wicket, will need to bowl well. The four guys missing out are Agar, Finch, Handscomb and Richardson. Cartwright will make his ODI debut. Faulkner is back and so is Coulter-Nile. India is a tough challenge and looking forward to a good game."