Turn was on offer not quite from ball one, more like ball eight, as Australia, choosing to bat first in the first ever Test match at the MCA Stadium in Pune, endured a trial by spin, before coming out looking pretty good after the first session.

Watch day one of the Test match live on TV, online

David Warner and Matt Renshaw, coming off a series win in Australia against Pakistan, would have felt like a fish out of water as R Ashwin came on to bowl in the second over of the match. But once they settled in and brought their solid defences out, they negotiated the turn and bounce – and there was plenty of that on offer – from all three of the India spinners.

India's pace bowlers Ishant Sharma bowled two overs in total and Umesh Yadav, the man to pick up the only wicket, two, in the first session of day one, which just went to show how much the ball was turning on this dry track.

The beauty of their opening wicket partnership was that they were always in the hunt for singles and turning over the strike, while making sure every single one of those bad balls were put away for a boundary.

Yes, there was luck involved in the partnership – Warner survived after getting bowled off a no-ball – but the intent was great and the most impressive aspect was that both the left-handers trusted their defences.

That defence did fail Warner when India finally found a way through, after the left-hander went across a little too much to try and snuffle out the extra spin. Jayant Yadav bowled a quicker one that slid through after pitching on middle to clip the leg-stump. However, it was a no-ball, and a massive one at that.

Too many times in the recent past, India have lost wickets by overstepping in all three formats of the game, and this will surely be starting to grate both Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

It was luck that Warner deserved, though, and with every passing over, you could sense the frustration amongst the India bowlers increasing and the confidence of the two batsmen growing.

Kohli finally gave the ball to his second pacer in the team – Umesh – for the first time in the 28th over and the fast bowler answered his captain's call, dismissing Warner (38, 77b, 6x4), who played one onto the stumps.

Bizarrely, Australia had to play the final 20 minutes of the first session with two new batsmen in the crease as Renshaw (36, 89b, 4x4, 1x6) retired hurt – he apparently was struggling with an upset stomach – right after Warner's wicket.

Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh negotiated the final few minutes of the session to make sure more damage wasn't done and while the Warner wicket was untimely, Australia will be pretty satisfied with their batting performance so far.

India will know the key is to stay patient – keep putting the ball in the right areas, and the rewards will come.

Scores:

First innings: Australia: 84/1 in 33 overs.

Batting in the middle: Steve Smith (1, 18b) and Shaun Marsh (1, 16b).

Bowling: First innings: India: Ishant Sharma 4-0-10-0; R Ashwin 16-6-23-0; Jayant Yadav 5-0-24-0; Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-24-0; Umesh Yadav 2-1-1-1.

Fall of wickets: First innings: Australia: 82/1, David Warner (27.2 overs).