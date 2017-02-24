With a big lead secured, all Australia had to do was make sure they would not endure the kind of collapse India managed in this first Test match at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Despite R Ashwin's best efforts, Australia made sure that did not happen, with Steve Smith, courtesy quite a bit of kindness from the India fielders, leading the way as the visitors ended day two in a position of strength, and then some.

At stumps, Australia are on 143 for four in 46 overs, a big lead of 298 runs. Australia can easily just declare now, because going by the way India batted in their first innings, there is very little chance of the home side even getting close to the target.

However, with three days of play still left, there is absolutely no need for that and what Smith and co. will plan for the third day will be to twist the knife in a little bit more, make India sweat again, and then put them in, in the hope of wrapping up this Test match in quick time.

Ashwin was the only bowler who looked threatening enough to pick up wickets consistently, with the off-spinner taking three of the four that fell in Australia's second innings so far.

David Warner (10, 6b, 2x4) was the first, with the left-hander, after taking Ashwin for ten runs in the first five balls, trapped lbw off the last ball of the first over of the innings.

Shaun Marsh (0, 21b) then fell to a similar delivery, leaving Australia in just a bit of bother as India looked to bowl them out for a score of around 100.

However, this Australia team, as they showed in the first innings, are made of sterner stuff.

Smith and Handscomb put on 38 runs together, even if that partnership would not have reached that mark had India been in their catching zone.

Murali Vijay dropped the Australia captain when he was on 23, failing to latch on to a sharp, but definitely catchable chance at leg-slip.

A little while later, with Smith on 29, Abhinav Mukund, the substitute fielder, would grass another opportunity, albeit a difficult one, diving to his right at mid-on. Smith would then be dropped on 37 as well, as Mukund, this time, let go of an as-simple-as-they-come chance at short leg – Ashwin was the unlucky bowler on two of those occasions, with Ravindra Jadeja, who got plenty of turn and bounce, but a little too much to trouble the batsmen, being the other one.

Giving away three chances when you are already well behind the eight ball is criminal and Smith said "thank you mate" and ran with it. The Australia skipper forged another partnership with Matt Renshaw (31, 50b, 5x4), after Handscomb (19, 34b, 3x4) was dismissed by Ashwin, this time a bigger one at 52.

With that partnership, any chance India might have had of picking up a win was shut out, with Mitchell Marsh also coming in and smashing a few towards the end.

Scores:

First innings:

Australia: 260 all out in 94.5 overs.

Overnight score: 256/9 in 94 overs.

India: 105 all out in 40.1 overs.

Australia's first innings lead: 155 runs.

Second innings:

Australia: 143/4 in 46 overs.

Overall lead: 298 runs.

Batting in the middle: Steve Smith (59, 117b, 7x4) and Mitchell Marsh (21, 48b, 2x4, 1x6).

Bowling: Second innings: India: R Ashwin 16-3-68-3; Ravindra Jadeja 17-6-26-0; Umesh Yadav 5-0-13-0; Jayant Yadav 5-0-27-1; Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0.

Fall of wickets: Second innings: Australia: 10/1, David Warner (1 over); 23/2, Shaun Marsh (7 overs); 61/3, Peter Handscomb (21 overs); 113/4, Matt Renshaw (34.1 overs).

