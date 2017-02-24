A turning pitch from day one, but Australia showed they can battle it out even in the most difficult of conditions, as India struggled to get the visitors all out, on a track that they usually thrive in, on day one of the first Test in Pune.

Day 1 highlights of India vs Australia first Test

With the spinners not quite finding their range often enough – there were some beautiful balls, but quite a few wayward ones as well – Australia were able to get to a decent first innings score, with one wickets till remaining in the hut.

The Aussies would have been all out for a score just above 200, had it not been for a late assault from Mitchell Starc, who, with just one wicket to go, took the attack to the India bowlers, and that too with tremendous effect.

Starc's quickfire half-century has already taken Australia's score past 250 and the hope will be that the left-hander can continue counter-attacking to take the score beyond 300.

Australia went into stumps on day one at 256 for nine, with Josh Hazlewood giving his fellow fast bowler company in the middle.

It is impossible to know how good a score 256 already is, purely because India haven't batted yet and you just do not know how well or not Australia will bowl.

Considering the amount of spin the ball is taking, though, and the fact that the dry pitch has already started showing signs of breaking up, 250-300 doesn't look like that bad a score, even in the first innings.

What Australia will want is to add as many runs as possible in the first session of day two, increase that frustration factor in the India camp and then strike early and as often as they can when the hosts come in to bat.

India's will obviously want the opposite – take that one wicket that remains quickly – and then get down to batting business.

When to Watch Live

Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test match is scheduled for a 9.30am IST, 11pm ET, 4am GMT, 3pm AEDT start.

TV and Live Streaming Information

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 4. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.