The sale of tickets for the 1st India-Australia One Day International in Chennai will begin on September 10 (Sunday), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced today (September 7).

Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will host the five-match series opener on September 17 (Sunday) from 1.30 PM IST. The action then shifts to Kolkata for the second match at Eden Gardens on September 21 (Thursday).

In a media release, TNCA's joint secretary R.I. Palani said two tickets will be sold to each person from September 10 from 11 AM IST.

"Tickets for general public will be sold from 10.09.2017 (Sunday) 11.00 a.m. onwards," he said.

The starting price of a ticket is Rs 1,200 and the highest is Rs 8,000, according to the media release.

Fans can buy tickets online through website - www.bookmyshow.com, the release added.

India and Australia will face off in five ODIs and three T20Is.

Virat Kohli-led India yesterday (September 6) completed a historic 9-0 clean sweep across formats over Sri Lanka, in Colombo.

Stadium stands and ticket prices

Stands - C, D, E (Lower Chair) - Rs 1,200 - Booth No. 6

E (Upper Chair) - Rs 2,400 - Booth 3

C, D, E (Hospitality A/C Box) - Rs 4,800 - TNCA Office Booth, Victoria Hotel Road

F, H (Hospitality A/C Box) - Rs 8,000 - TNCA Office Booth

G (Hospitality A/C Box) - Rs 12,000 - TNCA Office Booth

H (Lower A/C Box) - Rs 4,800 - TNCA Office Booth

Pavilion Terrace - Rs 8,000 - TNCA Office Booth

Note: Credit and debit cards will be accepted.