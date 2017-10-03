India were a dominant side against Australia in the ODI series, beating Steve Smith's side 4-1. It was a performance of the highest order from Virat Kohli and co. Now, the "Men in Blue" will be looking to come up with a similar show in the shortest format of the game, as the T20I series starts from Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.

Despite winning the ODI series, India will be aware of the determined Australian outfit, who will be keen to, at least, pick up a win in the T20 format. The contest between the two teams have always been interesting and this T20 series is expected to be a much closer contest than the ODIs as Australia are a good unit in 20-over format.

India are a wonderful ODI side, but questions have surfaced if they are stronger enough in T20 cricket. Their current ranking (5th) in the shorter format is testimonial to the fact.

India will look for some great performances from all their players in the T20 series. Australia lie at seventh position in the ICC rankings. Both the teams will look to climb higher up the table with an impressive series win.

Run feast on the cards

T20 matches have always produced some high level entertainment, where batsmen score quick runs, hitting some massive sixes and getting the crowd involved even more. The pitches are also prepared to suit batsmen.

With both teams possessing some wonderful strokemakers like Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (all India) and Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Aaron Finch (all Australia), a run feast is on the cards in the three-match T20 series.

Squads

India

India made some changes from the ODI side, which beat Australia. The likes of Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik have been included while Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ajinkya Rahane are not part of the present squad. The return of 38-year-old Nehra is the biggest surprise.

India have always been a strong batting side, and this T20 squad will depend on their key batsmen including Kohli, Rohit to deliver with the bat.

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Australia

There are some major changes in the Australian team for T20s. They have brought in Moises Henriques and Andre Tye, the latter replacing Pat Cummins, who has been given rest ahead of the Ashes. Besides the duo, Dan Christian and Tim Paine are the new faces for the tour.

Most of the Australian players like Henriques, Tye, Maxwell and David Warner have been wonderful IPL performers, which should help Team Australia.

Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Andre Tye, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Fixtures

1st T20: October 7 @ JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi – 7 pm IST

2nd T20: October 10 @ Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati – 7 pm IST

3rd T20: October 13 @ Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 7 pm IST

TV listings

India and it sub-continent: TV: Star Sports

Australia: TV: Fox Sports.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket.

USA: TV: Willow TV.