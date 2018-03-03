The Indian hockey team is up against Argentina in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 opener on Saturday March 3 in Malaysia. Sardar Singh is entrusted with the duties of leading India as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2010.

India shared the trophy with South Korea in 2010.

"It's a great feeling to captain the Indian team. I will try to give my best as only a good showing on the turf can make a difference," the hockey veteran has been quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

"I have got everything in life because of hockey. I compete with myself. I need to stay fit and play good hockey, which is the only mantra to survive," the 31-year-old added.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 is the start of a busy calendar year for the Indian hockey team. The Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the FIH World Cup are coming up.

Indian hockey calendar 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia in April Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia from August-September Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from November-December

"In an important year with the Men's World Cup and Asian Games, it excites me that we have a strong pool of 48 players who have had some amount of experience at the international level and have played quality teams," coach Marijne Sjoerd said.

India will face Argentina in our opening match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia on 3rd March. Tune in to Star Sports 1/1HD and Hotstar at 1:30 PM IST and catch the action LIVE.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/srQ809GjNo — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 2, 2018

India squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan B Pathak

Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: S.K. Uthappa, Sardar Singh (Captain), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh (Vice-captain), Talwinder Singh, Sumit Kumar (Junior), Shilanand Lakra

India vs Argentina hockey match

Date: March 3

Time: 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh, Malaysia

Live on TV: Star Sports 1/HD (India)

Live stream: Hotstar

Live scores: Twitter