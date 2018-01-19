In January 2017, India captain Virat Kohli left the cricket world stunned with an incredible shot against England bowler Chris Woakes during an One Day International in Pune. Now, a year after that 'wow' hit, another Indian player has repeated it.

Today (January 19), at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, India's opening batsman Shubman Gill did a Kohli as he smashed a 59-ball 90 not out. Thanks to his knock and partner Harvik Desai's unbeaten 56 India won by 10 wickets to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India, coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid, have booked a spot in the Super League quarter-finals. Earlier they had beaten Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The official twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture showing both Kohli and 18-year-old Gill's incredible shots. There was also a video of both hits, that sailed over the fence.

The tweet read, "SPECIAL: @imVkohli invents short-arm jab & Shubman Gill reproduces it at #U19CWC Here's the comparison of the unique shot."

SPECIAL: @imVkohli invents short-arm jab & Shubman Gill reproduces it at #U19CWC

Here's the comparison of the unique shot -https://t.co/0PsVpk1lvR pic.twitter.com/3QfzQIBTue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2018

When Kohli was asked about his superb six in Pune, he had said it was a surprise for himself. Former England captain Nasser Hussain had described the shot as "unbelievable" on TV commentary.

"Yes (surprised myself). Many times (smiling). It has happened a lot. I can recall many moments when I felt like I didn't do this. I don't know how it got executed. But I have always spoken to the guys in the chage room about the same thing. If you are focused on the goal, on the target you want to achieve, you don't necessarily need to think too much about the game, in terms of your personal runs or where you stand in the game," he had said.

On that day (January 15, 2017), Kohli (122) scored his 27th ODI century as India successfully chased down 351. There was also a ton from Kedar Jadhav (120).