The Indian cricket team might have had resounding success in Sri Lanka, but there was some bad news for cricket lovers in the country. It has been learnt that an under-17 cricketer from Gujarat lost his life in a swimming pool in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old cricketer has been identified as Narendra Singh Sodha, who had gone to Sri Lanka as part of a 19-member team to participate in an under-17 cricket tournament organised by the Katunayake Investment Promotion Zone.

U-17 Indian cricketer allegedly drowns in a swimming pool in Sri Lanka. He was 12 years old and hailed from Gujarat.More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

Reports from Sri Lanka suggest three members of the squad were present at the swimming pool of the Villa Palma hotel in Pamunugama when the incident happened.

The Gujarat kid was rushed to hospital after being fished out of the pool, but that did not help the boy, who was reportedly declared dead on arrival.

As of now, there are not much detail about what led to the drowning or how it happened. The police are reportedly investigating the matter, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the Ragama Teaching Hospital.