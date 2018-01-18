India are set to travel to Sri Lanka again. The "Men in Blue" will be in the island nation in March to play a Twenty20 International Tri-series involving the hosts and Bangladesh.

The fixtures for the tournament - NIDAHAS Trophy 2018 were revealed today (January 18). India, led by Virat Kohli, are currently in South Africa for Test, ODI and T20I series.

The tournament is conducted as part of celebrations of Sri Lanka's 70th anniversary of independence.

Also read: Full list of ICC Awards 2017 winners

In the ongoing three-match rubber against the Proteas, India have already lost the series 0-2. They were beaten by 135 runs in Centurion yesterday (January 17). They lost the opener in Cape Town by 72 runs. The third and final Test starts in Johannesburg on January 24.

After the Tests, India face the Proteas in six ODIs and three T20Is. The tour ends on February 24. India will play Sri Lanka on March 8 in the Tri-series opener in Colombo.

Last year, India had registered a historic 9-0 whitewash across three formats on their tour to Sri Lanka. They had beaten the hosts in Tests (3-0), ODIs (5-0) and in one-off T20I (1-0). Recently (November-December 2017), Sri Lanka had toured India where they lost in all three formats (Tests 1-0, ODIs 2-1, T20Is 3-0).

Dsport has acquired the TV rights and telecast all matches Live. According to the tournament's format, each team plays the other twice before the top two contesting the final on March 18.

Here is the full schedule of NIDAHAS Trophy T20I Tri-series

All matches at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo

6 March (Tuesday) - India Vs Sri Lanka

8 March (Thursday) - India Vs Bangladesh

10 March (Saturday) - Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

12 March (Monday) - India Vs Sri Lanka

14 March (Wednesday) - India Vs Bangladesh

16 March (Friday) - Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

18 March (Sunday) - FINAL