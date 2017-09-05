India will tour England next year (July to September 2018) for 5 Tests, 3 One Day Internationals and 3 Twenty20 Internationals, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed today (September 5).

The tour begins with the limited overs leg with the T20Is from 3 July, 2018. The ODIs start on July 12 while the five-match Test rubber commences on 1 August at Edgbaston.

"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme," said ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison after confirming England's home matches in 2018 where they also host Pakistan and Australia.

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019," he added.

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, is currently in Sri Lanka. They completed whitewashes in both Tests (3-0) and ODIs (3-0).

India last toured England in 2014 when they lost the five-Test rubber 1-3 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

India tour of England 2018 schedule (all times local)

3 July (Tuesday) – 1st T20I, Emirates Old Trafford (5.30pm)

6 July (Friday) – 2nd T20I, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff (5.30pm)

8 July (Sunday) – 3rd T20I, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (2pm)

12 July (Thursday) – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (12.30pm)

14 July (Saturday) – 2nd ODI, Lord's (11am)

17 July (Tuesday) – 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley (12.30pm)

1-5 August (Wednesday to Sunday) – 1st Test, Edgbaston

9-13 August (Thursday to Monday) – 2nd Test, Lord's

18-22 August (Saturday to Wednesday) – 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

30 August-3 September (Thursday to Monday) – 4th Test, Ageas Bowl

7-11 September (Friday to Tuesday) – 5th Test, Kia Oval