Could you live without internet? Apparently, it depends on where you live

India has trumped China, the UK, Germany, and even the US to become the number one country where people simply cannot live without the internet in a survey of internet users across the world.

According to a survey from Ipsos, on the basis of data collated by Statista, India came out on top among 23 major internet using countries as the nation where most people denied having a life without the world wide web.

The survey had a sample of more than 18,000 internet users and it gauged public attitude towards technology.

