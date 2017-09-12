India has trumped China, the UK, Germany, and even the US to become the number one country where people simply cannot live without the internet in a survey of internet users across the world.

According to a survey from Ipsos, on the basis of data collated by Statista, India came out on top among 23 major internet using countries as the nation where most people denied having a life without the world wide web.

The survey had a sample of more than 18,000 internet users and it gauged public attitude towards technology.

Could you live without internet?

Watch the video to find out more.