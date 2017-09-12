India has trumped China, the UK, Germany, and even the US to become the number one country where people simply cannot live without the internet in a survey of internet users across the world.
According to a survey from Ipsos, on the basis of data collated by Statista, India came out on top among 23 major internet using countries as the nation where most people denied having a life without the world wide web.
The survey had a sample of more than 18,000 internet users and it gauged public attitude towards technology.
Could you live without internet?
Watch the video to find out more.