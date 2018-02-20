The Strategic Forces Command test-fired its nuclear-capable Agni-II ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The Agni-II was test-fired at 8:38 am from a mobile launcher at launching complex 4 of the Integrated Test Range. This comes exactly two weeks after the Agni-I missile was test-fired from the same island in Odisha.

Agni-II is also an indigenously built missile, which has a strike range of more than 2,000 km.

The two-stage solid propelled Agni-II is equipped with advanced high accuracy navigation system.

As both the stages of the missile have a solid propulsion system, it lends mobility and flexibility to the weapon. Agni-II is six metres taller than Agni-I which was 15 metres tall. The nuclear-capable missile that was fired today weighs weighing 17 tonnes.

Like Agni-I, Agni-II too can carry payloads of up to 1,000 kg and was inducted into service in 2004.