India missile
Representational ImageREUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

India test-fired the nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni-V, on Thursday, January 18 from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast. 

The missile was fired from launch pad number 4 of ITR at 9.53 am, reported OTV News.

Here are a few things to know about the Agni-V

  • The Agni-V has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres
  • It is a solid propellant surface-to-surface missile.
  • Its weight has been pegged at over 50 tonnes and it's 17-metre long.
  • Until now, the Agni-V has been tested four times
  • All the tests have been successful
  • The missile could be inducted into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), reported Times Now.

 