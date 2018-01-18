India test-fired the nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni-V, on Thursday, January 18 from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.

The missile was fired from launch pad number 4 of ITR at 9.53 am, reported OTV News.

#Balasore: Agni-V missile test-fired from launch pad no 4 of ITR at Abdul Kalam island off #Odisha coast at 9:53 am pic.twitter.com/kL6sqpsGWw — OTV (@otvnews) January 18, 2018

We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai (File pic) pic.twitter.com/6KivWbmZg6 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Here are a few things to know about the Agni-V