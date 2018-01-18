India test-fired the nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni-V, on Thursday, January 18 from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.
The missile was fired from launch pad number 4 of ITR at 9.53 am, reported OTV News.
Agni-V missile test-fired from launch pad no 4 of ITR at Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast at 9:53 am
We have successfully launched nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-V today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai
Here are a few things to know about the Agni-V
- The Agni-V has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres
- It is a solid propellant surface-to-surface missile.
- Its weight has been pegged at over 50 tonnes and it's 17-metre long.
- Until now, the Agni-V has been tested four times
- All the tests have been successful
- The missile could be inducted into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), reported Times Now.