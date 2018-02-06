India, on Tuesday, February 6, test-fired its nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. The missile was launched at 8.30 am by the Strategic Force Command of the Indian Army, reported ANI.

Balasore: India successfully test fired indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I (A) ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast today at 8.30 AM. The test was conducted by the Strategic Force Command of Indian Army. — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

The Agni-I was launched from a mobile launcher at Pad 4 of the Integrated Test Range and has a strike range of 700 kilometres. The missile was inducted into service in the year 2004 and the 15-metre-long Agni-I, that weighs 12 tonne can carry payloads of up to 1,000 kg.

Just a few days ago, India test-fired the nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile, Agni-V, from the Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast.

The Agni-V has a range of more than 5,000 kilometres and is a solid propellant surface-to-surface missile. Its weight has been pegged at over 50 tonnes and it's 17-metre long. Until now, the Agni-V has been tested four times and all the tests have been successful.

The missile could be inducted into the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), reported Times Now.