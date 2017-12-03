The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018. The 16-team event will be held in New Zealand from 13th January to 3rd February 2018.

India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament with Australia having won the title thrice. In the last edition of the tournament in 2016 held in Bangladesh, India lost in the final against West Indies.

Also read: Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Suil Gavaskar has this to say about modern-day rivalry

The India U-19 team is as follows:

Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

The list of standby players is as below

1. Om Bhosle

2. Rahul Chahar

3. Ninad Rathva

4. Urvil Patel

5. Aditya Thakare

Preparatory camp

A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from Dec 8-22, 2017. Mumbai's Shaw and Bengal's Porel have been permitted to join their respective Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on 12th December.