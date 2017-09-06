Virat Kohli-led India will head into their only T20 match against Sri Lanka upbeat as they prepare to end the tour on a high on Wednesday.

India have been majestic in this tour. They have played amazing all-round cricket, and given Sri Lanka playing below-par cricket, the home team have only made India look an unbeatable side.

India have not played much T20I in 2017, but one should forget the amazing IPL experience that always comes handy for players. However, India come into this T20 match with a loss from the last time they played the shortest format game -- against West Indies -- and the Men in Blue are fully aware of the unexpected nature of T20.

One player could be the difference between a win and loss in T20 matches. A small mistake here or there could be decisive. There is very little room for error in T20 matches, so both India and Sri Lanka will hope to play their best cricket and emerge victorious.

With the form India have shown and the players at their disposal, Kohli's team are strong favourites to beat Sri Lanka.

This could be a good test for India, who will play as many as nine T20 matches in the home season. India could have experimented with the squad and given some young guns a chaance for the T20 match, but they had announced the same team for both the limited overs' formats.

India should field their best XI, which means Hardik Pandya with all his all-round skills in this format will play a huge role. However, with the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli might open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

Where to watch live, start time India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI is scheduled for 7 pm local time, 7 pm IST, 2:30 am BST. Here are the live TV and streaming options. India: TV: Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv. Sri Lanka and Indian sub-continent: TV: Sony Ten. South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Video USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Sri Lanka will have a lot to prove in this last match of the tour. They have not been able to play the quality cricket one expects them to play at home. They will look for inspiration from their 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under earlier in the year. Can the Sri Lanka players rise to the occasion?

Sri Lanka will be pleased to see the back of Suranga Lakmal, but skipper Upul Tharanga will need the likes of Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews to contribute majorly and hand India their first defeat of the series.