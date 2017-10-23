Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay returned to India's Test side for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka after missing the away series against the islanders earlier this year owing to a wrist injury.

The chief selectors on Monday, October 23, announced the squads for both the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the first two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli will lead a 16-member squad, which will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match Test rubber, starting November 16 in Kolkata.

Kohli's workload to be monitored

Chief selector MSK Prasad hinted on Monday that captain Kohli's workload will be monitored after the three-match Test series. Notably, the Delhi batsman had spoken about the effect of hectic workload and the need for rest ahead of the all-important away tour to South Africa.

"We are monitoring the workload of the players, rotational policy will also apply to the captain, but he is available for the Test series. We will monitor Kohli's workload after the Tests," Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who has been one of the most consistent openers for India in the recent past, injured his right wrist during India's 3-1 win over a visiting Australian team in February-March. The 33-year-old, who has just featured in four Test matches this year, will look to get back to peak form before Kohli's men head to South Africa towards the end of 2017 for a four-Test series.

Abhinav Mukund, who replaced Vijay in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July, has been dropped.

Three-way battle

With the addition of Vijay, there will be a three-way battle between the right-hander, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan for two opening spots in the team. Ajinkya Rahane will continue as the vice-captain of the team, while Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha have retained their places in the side.

Focus will be on Ashwin, Jadeja

Finger-spinner R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who are finding it hard to break into the limited-overs sides, will be back in action for the series agaisnt Sri Lanka.

It will be interesting to see how the Tamil Nadu spinner goes about his business following his County stint, in which he picked up 29 wickets, including two five-fors, and hit 214 runs in four matches for Worcestershire.

India squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.