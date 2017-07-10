Rohit Sharma, as good a player as he is in limited-overs cricket, remains a major suspect performer in Test match cricket, but that hasn't stopped the selectors from picking the veteran Mumbaikar in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series that begins later this month.

The fact that Karun Nair has suddenly started to look like a player in club cricket, since scoring that magnificent triple hundred against England last year, has helped Rohit's cause, with the ODI opener coming back into the India squad at the expense of the man from Karnataka.

Karun struggled for runs in the series against Australia, while he didn't exactly cover himself in glory while playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL either.

So, while Karun's exclusion is, to an extent, understandable, whether Rohit was the right man to replace him is a matter that can be debated till the cows come home.

There was a case to be made for Rohit's Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer, who came in as cover during the Australia series for the then injured Virat Kohli, to come in for Karun Nair. Iyer, although he didn't play in that fourth Test match against Australia – India went in with the extra bowler in Kuldeep Yadav, who has been retained in the India squad – did inflict a brilliant run out, and, with his performance in domestic cricket, has shown he might just be ready for the big leagues.

Rohit, on the other hand, has had more than enough opportunities in Test match cricket, and an average of 37 in 21 games with just two hundred doesn't exactly fill anyone with belief, barring, of course, the selectors and skipper Kohli, who keeps backing the right-hander.

Kohli had hinted at Rohit's inclusion when asked about the reasoning behind the latter being rested for the West Indies limited-overs tour, and now it will be up to the Mumbai Indians captain to repay the faith shown in him.

Whether he will even get a game will depend on what sort of team balance Kohli, and the new coach that will be appointed by then (read Ravi Shastri) decides to go with.

Hardik Pandya is another one to return to the India squad, after suffering an injury, while he was a part of the squad for the England series last year.

Most importantly for India, the two first-choice openers – KL Rahul and M Vijay – have been declared fit and ready for play.

Rahul has missed all cricket since undergoing surgery on his shoulder following the fourth and final Test against Australia in March, while Vijay also missed the IPL due to shoulder and wrist problems.

Abhinav Mukund will act as the back-up opener.

Selecting the bowlers was a lot easier for the selectors, with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami all picked, while Kuldeep deservedly kept his place as well after a strong show on debut against Australia.