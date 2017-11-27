Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha launched the third generation of the popular supersport motorcycle in Indonesia in January 2017. The company is now inching closer to the India launch of the new bike and the India-spec model has been fully revealed in spy shots.

Likely to be christened as YZF-R15 Version 3.0, in line with the previous version's naming pattern, the new bike will have some differences when it comes to the international-spec.

The R15 v3.0, which is spotted in India, is running in conventional front forks in place of the premium upside-down (USD) front forks seen in the Indonesia-spec. It looks like the omission of the USD forks up front will help India Yamaha Motor keep the newer version's price in check. In addition, the bike spotted now is fitted with MRF tyres and not the IRC ones seen on the Indonesian-spec bike.

Another major omission in India-spec model is the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS). Upcoming regulations in India will make ABS mandatory to all new bikes above 125cc launching in India from April 2018. Hence, the launch of the YZF-R15 V3.0 is expected in January-February 2018.

The motorcycle spotted comes with a design that is in line with international spec YZF-R15 V3.0. It comes with an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes. The new headlamps cluster incorporates split full-LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. The power of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has gone up by 3bhp from the outgoing model. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission and is now equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is expected to get a price tag slightly higher than the V2.0. The current model is sold for Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Source: Gaadiwaadi