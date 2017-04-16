American utility vehicle maker Jeep unveiled its most affordable SUV, the Compass, in India on April 12. The Compass is expected to be a volume driver for not only Jeep India but also for the parent company FCA India. The Compass will be manufactured in FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra with exports also on the cards.

Also read: Jeep Yuntu concept teased; hints at a new 7-seat, plug-in hybrid SUV

Jeep India has confirmed the launch of the Compass in the third quarter of 2017. While the company has also revealed most of the information on the compact SUV during its introduction, the price of the vehicle is still under wraps. Here is all the dope you need to know on the India-spec Jeep Compass.

Exterior

The 2017 Compass features an unmistakable Jeep design, highlighted with the signature seven-slot grille finished in gloss black. The headlamp bezels of the Compass feature a black outline and a clamshell hood with a double break line and centre bulge. The SUV also gets a contrasting roof colour that gives it a floating effect. Built on the same platform as the Renegade, the five-seater SUV measures 4,398mm in length, 1,667mm in height and 1,819mm in width.

Interior

Jeep hasn't experimented with the basic layout of the Compass and hence it comes with the conventional instrument panel, button packed centre console and a large steering wheel shared with other Jeep SUVs. The upper part of the centre control will boast of a 7-inch infotainment system, which supports navigation, Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The dashboard will get a dual-tone treatment and Terrain Select dial. The compact SUV will be offered with leather seats, push-button start and rear aircon vents, while the dual panoramic sunroof is not available in the Indian version.

Engine and transmission

The Compass in India will be offered in two engine options -- a 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel and a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol. The diesel mill will develop 170hp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The diesel Compass will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. On the other hand, the petrol mill will belt out 160hp and it will also come with 4x2 and 4x4 options. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered with the petrol mill.

Off-road features

The SUV is offered with a dedicated four-wheel-drive system. The Terrain Select will allow the driver to choose a variety of driving modes depending on the terrain - snow, sand or mud. The Compass will boast of 17-degree approach angle, 32-degree departure angle and 178mm of ground clearance, spot on for off-roading.

Variants and safety

The Compass in India is expected in three variant -- Sport, Latitude and Limited. The Compass will flaunt as many as six airbags on the safety front. It will be complemented with a reverse camera including sensors, ABS, ESP, electronic roll-over mitigation and hill-start assist.

Price

Jeep Compass is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom.