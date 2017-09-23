India on Friday while exercising its 'Right of Reply' at the United Nations General Assembly slammed Pakistan for its policy of sponsoring terrorism.

"Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," said India's first secretary to the UN Eenam Gambhir.

India's statement was in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's maiden speech at the UNGA on Thursday, in which he had highlighted the bilateral dispute of Kashmir between the two countries at an international forum and defended terrorism.

Here are 10 points from India's response to Pakistan.

