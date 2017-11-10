India has been ranked as the sixth most vulnerable country in the world in a fresh list of nations facing climate risk.

Other countries before India are Haiti, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. US, Taiwan, Macedonia and Bolivia are the other countries in the top 10 of the global Climate Risk Index.

The report called global Climate Risk Index (CRI) was released by Berlin-based NGO Germanwatch on Thursday.

"The CRI does not provide an all-encompassing analysis of the risk of anthropogenic climate change but should be seen as just one analysis explaining countries' exposure and vulnerability to climate-related risk based on the most reliable quantified data. It is based on the current and past climate variability and also on climate change" the report said.

India was at number four last year in CRI ranking.

