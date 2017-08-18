India has registered a growth of over 15 percent in foreign tourist arrivals from January to July this year, the tourism ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Tourist Arrivals from January to July 2017 were 56.74 lakh, recording a growth of 15.7 percent from last year, said the statement which was released on Wednesday.

The ministry said the number of foreign tourists, who arrived on e-visa, also substantially increased in July.

From January to July this year, a total of 8.36 lakh tourists arrived on e-visa as compared to 5.40 lakh during the corresponding period last year, recording a growth of 54.7 per cent, it said.

A total of 1.19 lakh tourists came on e-visa last month as compared to 0.68 lakh in July 2016. The highest number of tourists arrived from Bangladesh (20.12 per cent), followed by the US (16.26 per cent) and France (3.01 per cent) in the month of July, said the statement.

The ministry said a total of 7.88 lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in July, an increase of 7.4 percent as compared to the same month last year.

